Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah & Yuzvendra Chahal are not included in T20I squad

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal aren’t in India’s 18-person T20I squad.

Rohit Sharma is in charge of the team.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant will play in the T20Is.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal aren’t in India’s 18-person T20I squad for the five T20Is in the Caribbean starting later this month. Rohit Sharma is in charge of the team, and KL Rahul might be able to come back if he gets a fitness clearance.

R Ashwin, who hasn’t played for India in a T20I since the home series against New Zealand last November, was also back to help out the spin department, which also has Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav (if he’s healthy enough to play) coming back. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who didn’t play in the ODIs because they were sick, will play in the T20Is.

India’s team for the five T20Is includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvnes

*A BCCI release said that KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav will only play if they are healthy.

