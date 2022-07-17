Virat Kohli responded to Babar Azam: Continue to shine and rise

The Pakistan captain tweeted that he hoped the Indian batsman would do well.

Kapil Dev said India should pick players on performance, not names.

Continue to shine and rise. Virat Kohli wishes for Babar Azam.

Babar Azam supported the out-of-form skipper Virat Kohli, is trending these days, but in response to the support, his classy reply melted the heart of Babar Azam.

The Pakistan captain had tweeted that he thought Virat Kohli would do well.

When asked to explain his tweet, Babar said in his press conference before the first Test against Sri Lanka, “I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone.”

Now, the former captain of India has thanked the best batsman in ODIs and T20Is according to the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings. Kohli replied in a classy way, “Many thanks. Continue to shine and rise. I hope the best for you.”

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Kohli has been out of form lately, which has led some in the media to question his place in the Indian team. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev also said that India should choose players based on how well they are doing, not on who they are.

Kohli missed the first ODI against England because he hurt his groyne. In the second match, which took place at Lord’s, India lost by 100 runs.

After getting scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series and failing to reach 100 in the rescheduled fifth Test, this is the right-77th hander’s international game in a row where he didn’t get to 100.

Kohli will also miss the Indian T20I tour of the West Indies this month. The Indian squad hopes Kohli regains his form before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

