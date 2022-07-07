Advertisement
WATCH: Shaheens enjoying summer time at pool ahead of Test series

Pakistani players enjoying at a pool – Screengrab/Twitter (PCB)

  • Players are enjoying their free time ahead of the training session.
  • Pakistan arrived in Sri Lanka on July 6.
  • They will play two Tests against Sri Lanka.
The Shaheens will begin their training session today. But before that, they all seem to enjoy the hot weather of Colombo at a pool.

In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players can be seen enjoying their leisure time with some chit chats to playing volleyball inside the pool.

Have a look here!

Shaheens arrive in Colombo

The national squad landed in Sri Lanka on July 6. Babar Azam-led Test squad is all set to take on the hosts in a two-match Test series starting on July 16.

It is pertinent to note that the Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

The PCB shared a vlog of the national team’s journey from Lahore to Colombo.

Have a look!

When to watch Test matches?

The series will officially begin on July 16 with the first Test match to be played at the Galle International Stadium. It will be followed by the second Test starting on July 25 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Here are the details of the Test series (All times are according to Pakistan local time):

1st Test match  –  July 16-20 (Match starts at 09:30 AM)

2nd Test match – July 25-29 (Match starts at 09:30 AM)

