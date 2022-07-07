Who is Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend Louise Jacobi

At Wimbledon, CAMERON NORRIE has been in outstanding form, and he has been supported at every turn by his lovely girlfriend Louise Jacobi.

The British ace has advanced to his FIRST Grand Slam semi-final at SW19, where he will face No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic.

But who is Louise Jacobi exactly, and can she inspire him to win the game?

Who is Louise Jacobi?

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain is dating the gorgeous Louise Jacobi.

Initially, their connection was personal, but she has since made it public on Instagram and frequently posts images of herself with the tennis pro.

According to her, the couple first connected in a New York pub in 2019.

Jacobi appears to be interested in textile and interior design as her Instagram bio states that she co-founded the account “stuidovirgo,” which offers upscale clothing and home goods.

Who is Cameron Norrie?

Welsh mother and Scottish father gave birth to Cameron Norrie in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1995.

When he was three years old, the Norrie family relocated to Auckland, New Zealand as a result of a home invasion.

After spending three years in London when he was 16, he subsequently went to college in Texas.

He represented New Zealand in tennis from 2010 to 2013, however Tennis NZ did not provide him with the cash to travel alone.

He changed his allegiance to Great Britain as a result.

He has defeated players like Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic, Diego Schwarzmann, and Grigor Dimitrov throughout his career.