  • Who is pole vaulter allison stokke? Rickie Fowler’s wife
Articles
Advertisement
In both the Wag department and on the golf course, RICKIE FOWLER has been excelling.

He was once made fun of at the Ryder Cup for being single, but now he attends major events with his wife, the gorgeous pole vaulter Allison Stokke.

Allison Stokke

Who is Allison Stokke and how old is she?

On March 22, 1989, in Newport Beach, California, Allison Stokke was born.

The American pole vaulter gained notoriety when images of her competing in 2007 at the age of 17 went viral.

The primarily male sports blog “With Leather” noticed the images, and from there the pictures spread all over the world thanks to commentary pieces from The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Der Spiegel, and even the BBC.

Stokke said to The Washington Post that she wasn’t fully satisfied with her newfound fame: “It just all feels extremely humiliating.

“I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it’s almost like that doesn’t matter.

“Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”

Stokke jumped a lifetime best of 4.36 metres in 2012, but failed to be selected for the American Olympic team.

Allison Stokke

Even though she didn’t place well in the rankings, she kept competing and also worked as a sportswear model.

Rickie Fowler, a golfer, and Stokke began dating in 2017. They later got married in October 2019.

The 33-year-old frequently posts photos of herself and the famous golfer while cheering for her spouse on the course.

