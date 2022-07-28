WI vs IND: India thrashed hosts by 119 runs in 3rd ODI

India wins the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.

They displayed a splendid performance.

Gill was named man of the series.

WI vs IND: India demonstrated their depth by defeating the West Indies by 119 runs using the Duckworth Lewis Stern system in the third and final One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Shubman Gill was stranded two runs short of his first senior international century as rain interrupted the visitors’ innings at 225 for three after 36 overs.

Set a revised goal of 257 off 35 overs, the home team collapsed to 137 all out off 26 overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets to lead the onslaught.

India accomplished a 3-0 sweep and extended their winning streak in One-Day International (ODI) campaigns to 12 series despite the absence of seven first-choice players during their Caribbean tour.

The West Indies, who came close to defeating India in the first two matches played at the same location, have now lost nine consecutive ODIs.

It also leaves them with much work to do before next month’s three-match series against New Zealand, in which World Cup qualification points are at stake.

Gill, who was named both man of the match and man of the series, played easily from the start for a run-a-ball 98, adding 113 runs with opening partner and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58) and then 86 runs with the lively Shreesh Iyer (44).

However, he slowed as he approached the magical three-figure mark, leaving him upset when the rain returned to terminate the innings.

“It wasn’t meant to be but I am generally pleased with my performances today and in the three matches,” said Gill after the match.

“Still, I was just hoping to get one more over to get a chance at completing the hundred.”

Hayden Walsh was the most successful bowler for the West Indies, taking two wickets, while Akeal Hosein took the other.

Before a run was scored, Mohammed Siraj withdrew Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks, putting the hosts on the back foot despite the difficulty of the situation.

Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran each scored 42 runs, but it was never enough against a supremely confident Indian side, as leg-spinner Chahal enjoyed a late feast to win a decisive victory.

“We knew that target would be a challenge and really didn’t put it together as we should have in the top order to have a chance,” said Pooran his side’s batting effort.

“Taking on a team of the quality of India it has helped our young players develop though in understanding what is required to succeed eventually in the ODI format.”