Nadal exits Wimbledon due to injury.

This is the 8th time he withdrew from a tournament.

He was set to face Kyrgios in the semifinal.

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury. He will not compete against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.

We're sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XadiEVxaWF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Tests conducted on Thursday indicated that during his match with Taylor Fritz, Nadal suffered a 7mm injury in one of his abdominal muscles.

“Unfortunately I am here because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal told the press.

“I was thinking the whole day about the decision to make but I think it doesn’t make sense to go [on court].

“Even if I tried a lot in my career to keep going in very tough circumstances.

“I think it’s obvious if I keep going the injury is gonna get worse and worse and that’s the thing that I can say now.”

Nadal was set to compete against Kyrgios, with a potential final versus Novak Djokovic, but he does not believe he can win either match.

“It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed it’s that I can’t do the normal moment to serve,” Nadal went on.

“To imagine myself winning two matches… and for respect to myself in some way, I don’t want to go out there and not be competitive enough.

“I can’t risk that much and stay two, three months outside of the competition because that’s going to be a tough thing for me.

“If that happens, it happens, but not because I was not doing things the proper way.”

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from a tournament for the sixth time before competing.

