Women and men will get equal match money in New Zealand Cricket

New Zealand cricket squad hit by Covid cases
Three members of New Zealand's visiting party have tested positive for coronavirus,...
According to The Guardian, a “landmark deal” to eliminate the gender pay gap; across all formats and tournaments has resulted in equal compensation for men and women; playing cricket in New Zealand.
The women’s national team and domestic female players will begin receiving the same match fees as male players; on August 1 as a result of a five-year agreement reached by New Zealand Cricket (NZC); the six main associations, and the players’ union.
The combination of the working environments for men and women; into one agreement is a first.
NZC president David White declared; “This is the most significant deal in our sport.”
The agreement stipulates that instead of the previous 54 domestic contracts for women; there are now 72.
“It’s fantastic that women players, both domestically and internationally; are in acknowledgement in the same agreement as males.
The New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Devine called the deal “a game-changer;” calling it “a tremendous step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.