Women and men will get equal match money in New Zealand Cricket

  • New Zealand’s men and women cricketers to get payment the same match fees from August 1.
  • Five-year deal struck between New Zealand Cricket, players’ union and six associations.
  • First time men’s and women’s professional environments have been combined in one agreement.
According to The Guardian, a “landmark deal” to eliminate the gender pay gap; across all formats and tournaments has resulted in equal compensation for men and women; playing cricket in New Zealand.

The women’s national team and domestic female players will begin receiving the same match fees as male players; on August 1 as a result of a five-year agreement reached by New Zealand Cricket (NZC); the six main associations, and the players’ union.

The combination of the working environments for men and women; into one agreement is a first.

NZC president David White declared; “This is the most significant deal in our sport.”

The agreement stipulates that instead of the previous 54 domestic contracts for women; there are now 72.

“It’s fantastic that women players, both domestically and internationally; are in acknowledgement in the same agreement as males.

The New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Devine called the deal “a game-changer;” calling it “a tremendous step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”

