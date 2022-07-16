Woods and Mickelson: No trophies in the wake of missing Open cut

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who between them have won 21 majors.

Including four Claret Jugs, won’t add their prize take after two of golf’s.

Beautified players neglected to get it done at The Open on Friday.

Woods, the champ of three Opens remembering two for the Old Course, neglected to come to the end of the week interestingly at St Andrews.

Following a second cycle 75 remaining him nine-done and done of sight of the cut set at even standard.

It denoted the first time in quite a while since getting back from a 2021 fender bender that almost cost the 15-times significant champ his right leg that Woods neglected to take care of business.

Mickelson, who marked a worthwhile arrangement to join the revolutionary LIV Golf Invitational Series, saw his expectations of arriving at the end of the week vanish with a deplorable second round back nine scarred by three intruder and twofold intruder that left the six-time significant champ on five-over subsequent to marking for a 75.

Four-time significant top dog Brooks Koepka, one more PGA Tour part poached by the LIV Series, staggered to a twofold intruder, intruder finish and a 75 to pass up the end of the week by four strokes.

Collin Morikawa saw his Open title protection reach a savage conclusion when the American birdied the eighteenth briefly cycle 73 to miss the cut by a solitary shot.

South African Ernie Els and Irishman Padraig Harrington, both two times victors of the Claret Jug, were among the procession of previous bosses making a beeline for the leave that likewise included Louis Oosthuizen and John Daly.