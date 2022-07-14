Advertisement
2022-07-14
Woods makes frightfulness start at British Open

  • Tiger made a bleak beginning to his initial round.
  • British Open as he checked two twofold intruder.
  • At St Andrews on Thursday to rut to five-over standard.
Woods, who has won the Open two times at the home of golf, looked upset from the second he tracked down the water on the standard.

Intruder at the third and fourth openings took Tiger to four over standard and he frowned subsequent to neglecting to opening a short putt on the seventh green to pile up another six.

He sank a six-foot putt to birdie the 10th, smiling comprehensively as he recognized warm praise from the group.

Tiger, who got back to cutthroat golf in April at the Masters 14 months in the wake of experiencing serious wounds in a fender bender, missed last month’s U.S. Open to plan for the British Open.

In any case, the 46-year-old looked awkward as he walked around the Old Course and, right now 13 shots uncontrolled of early pioneer Cameron Young, requirements to make up impressive ground in the event that he is to try not to miss the mostly cut.

Woods was lying tied 145th in the 156-man field halfway through his most memorable round.

