Xavi: Barcelona manager ‘very happy’ with restored Dembele

Barcelona mentor Xavi Hernandez said forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France worldwide scored two times in the LaLiga club’s 2-2.

Pre-season draw with Serie A side Juventus, Cotton Bowl arena in Dallas, Texas.

Xavi Hernandez pampered acclaim on the 25-year-old Dembele, who has battled to have an effect since joining Barcelona in 2017.

Saying he has shown an obvious improvement in the eight months since Xavi assumed responsibility in November last year.

Dembele opened the scoring in the 34th moment with a fine independent exertion, spilling past Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro prior to boring a furious shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, however his objective was counterbalanced by Moise Kean’s balancer in the 39th moment.

Once more dembele quickly reestablished Barcelona’s lead, scoring his second one moment later, just for Kean to draw Juventus level with a last part strike.

“He has shown what he is prepared to do. He is unique, extraordinary. There are relatively few of this sort,” Xavi told correspondents on Tuesday. “He gives us a great deal with the manner in which we play.

“Not every person can have an effect in the realm of soccer and he does. He is involved and he shows it. I don’t have a clue about the Dembele from before November, I don’t have any acquaintance with him. I’m extremely content with this one.”

Barcelona, who completed second in LaLiga last season, start off their association crusade at home to Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.

