Achinta Sheuli: Yet another gold for India in CWG 2022

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli added a third gold medal.

Nation’s impressive performance at the 2022 CWG.

By triumphing in the men’s 73kg final.

Achinta Sheuli set Games records by lifting the most weight in the snatch event—143 kilograms—and the clean and jerk series—170 kilograms.

This amazing and record-breaking performance earned India its sixth medal at the CWG 2022.

Achinta was expected to dominate the competition, and he did just that, becoming the third gold medalist from India at the CWG 2022 after Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu.

Achinta lifted 137 kg on his first snatch attempt, 140 kg in his second, and 143 kg in his third, giving him a 5 kg edge over everyone else.

He appeared to be under no pressure at all. Achinta was able to position himself at the top and then prepared for the Clean & Jerk series, the part of the competition that he is the master of.

Achinta won the gold medal in the Clean & Jerk event after lifting 166 kg on his first attempt.

However, he missed lifting 170 kg on his second effort, which allowed Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat to win the event again.

However, the former stumbled while trying a 176kg lift in his second and final effort, and Achinta successfully lifted 170kg in his final attempt, ensuring India’s third gold with a pretty commanding performance.

Achinta started weightlifting in 2011 after being motivated by his brother, who was also a former weightlifter, but it took him ten years to succeed.

Achinta won a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in 2021, and a few months later in Tashkent, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships.

Achinta set a new national record for the Clean & Jerk while competing in this competition by lifting 173 kg.

His total effort, which included his snatch lift, was a staggering 316 kg, which is also a national record.

In addition to a gold at the Commonwealth Senior and Junior Championship in 2019, Achinta previously earned a silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Championship in 2015 and another silver at the Asian Youth Championship in 2018.

Achinta entered Army Sports Institute in 2015 and excelled at weightlifting after that. Achinta joined the Indian National Camp the same year.

Achinta trained at ASI in 2016 and 2017 and has been in the National camp since 2018.

Achinta’s mother Purnima Sheuli, who lost his father when he was quite young, has always encouraged him to pursue his passion for weightlifting and represent the nation abroad.

