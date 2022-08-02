Advertisement
  • Adam Peaty rebounds to win gold in 50 meter breaststroke
Credits: Birmingham 2022

  • Adam Peaty wins gold in 50m breaststroke.
  • His 100m record for eight years was broken.
  • Williamson wins silver medal.
Adam Peaty rebounded from his 100m final setback to capture 50m breaststroke gold.

Peaty, 27, won a full set of major medals with his fourth Commonwealth gold and seventh overall medal.

His eight-year 100m undefeated streak ended on Sunday, and he said he expected too much of himself in his recovery from a fractured foot.

He warned his rivals he was like a caged lion ready to “bite” and won the only major gold medal missing from his collection in 26.76 seconds.

Peaty said: “I’m a much happier man. I had two options this morning, I either fight or I don’t. If anyone knows me, I fight.

“That means so much. I lost my spark at the start of the week and to have it back now, this is what it’s about.

“That was the only one I hadn’t won in my career, the Commonwealth 50. So I can retire now. No, no, but I’m very happy with my progress there.”

Sam Williamson of Australia won the silver medal, and Ross Murdoch of Scotland won an amazing bronze.

