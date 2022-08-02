Adam Peaty rebounds to win gold in 50 meter breaststroke

Adam Peaty wins gold in 50m breaststroke.

His 100m record for eight years was broken.

Williamson wins silver medal.

Advertisement

Adam Peaty rebounded from his 100m final setback to capture 50m breaststroke gold.

Peaty, 27, won a full set of major medals with his fourth Commonwealth gold and seventh overall medal.

His eight-year 100m undefeated streak ended on Sunday, and he said he expected too much of himself in his recovery from a fractured foot.

He warned his rivals he was like a caged lion ready to “bite” and won the only major gold medal missing from his collection in 26.76 seconds.

Peaty said: “I’m a much happier man. I had two options this morning, I either fight or I don’t. If anyone knows me, I fight.

“That means so much. I lost my spark at the start of the week and to have it back now, this is what it’s about.

Advertisement

“That was the only one I hadn’t won in my career, the Commonwealth 50. So I can retire now. No, no, but I’m very happy with my progress there.”

Sam Williamson of Australia won the silver medal, and Ross Murdoch of Scotland won an amazing bronze.

Also Read England’s Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead grab gold at CWG 2022 England landed two golds in judo on day 5. Daniel Powell also...