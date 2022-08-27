Adrian Mannarino beat Botic van de Zandschulp to reach ATP Winston-Salem Open final against Laslo Djere

Adrian Mannarino of France beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-0, 6-4 on Friday.

Adrian Mannarino of France beat the second seed from the Netherlands, Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-0, 6-4, on Friday. He will now play Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final of the ATP Winston-Salem Open.

After 75 minutes, world number 65 Mannarino beat the 23rd-ranked Dutchman. He won 21 of the 26 first-serve points and never faced a break point.

In the other semi-final, the 89th-ranked Djere beat the 102nd-ranked Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5). It took him nine match points and two hours and eighteen minutes, but he won.

In the 17-minute 10th game of the second set, Huesler saved six match points and saved another in the 12th game to set up a second tiebreaker.

After losing Djere’s eighth match point in the tie-breaker, Djere got his first match point on his serve and won it with a forehand winner.

Djere reached his fourth ATP final, and after three on clay, it was his first on hard court. He won titles in Rio in 2019 and Sardegna in 2020, but he was not able to defend his Sardegna title last year.

Mannarino has been to 10 ATP finals and lost nine of them. He won his only tour title in 2019 on the grass at Rosmalen.

It will be his first ATP final since November 2020, when he lost to Australian John Millman in the final of the Astana Open.

Van de Zandschulp is the 21st seed at the US Open. He will face a qualifier in his first match on the hard courts of New York.

In the first round of the US Open, Mannarino also plays a qualifier.

At the US Open, Djere’s first match is against the ninth-seeded Andrey Rublev. Huesler’s first match is against the 19th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

