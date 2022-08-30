Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets thanks to Najibullah Zadran’s six sixes

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to qualify for Super 4.

Najibullah Zadran smashed six sixes off Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

This is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October and November.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday to get into the Asia Cup Super 4. Najibullah Zadran smashed the other team with six sixes, which helped Afghanistan get into the Super 4.

Afghanistan was in trouble at 62-3 when they needed 128 to win. Najibullah (43 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (42 runs) put together an unbeaten stand of 69 runs to help Afghanistan win in Sharjah with nine balls to spare.

After Bangladesh chose to bat first, spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan each took three wickets to help Afghanistan win. This limited the other team to 127-7, which was not enough to win.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, won their second game in a row to become the first of the six teams to move on to the next round. This is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October and November.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was out for 11 when Afghanistan’s captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was playing in his 100th Twenty20 international, stumped the opener with his left-arm spin.

Hazratullah Zazai was out for 23 when Mosaddek Hossain’s off-spin got him out. Afghanistan seemed to be losing control of their run chase because runs were hard to come by.

When their captain, Mohammad Nabi, left in the 13th over, they were in trouble, and Bangladesh fans, who clearly outnumbered Afghans, raised the roof.

But the left-handed Najibullah timed the chase perfectly, as he ended his 17-ball blitz with a string of sixes and one four.

Ibrahim’s knock was overshadowed by this innings, in which he hit four fours in 41 balls.

Earlier, Mujeeb, a spinner who can turn the ball both ways, shared the new ball with left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi. He got a wicket in each of his first three overs, including the important wicket of Shakib for 11.

Rashid, a leg-spinner, worked with Mujeeb after six overs of powerplay, when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle, to trap Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for one.

Mushfiqur didn’t catch a great Rashid googly, so the umpire ruled that he wasn’t out. However, Afghanistan challenged the call and won.

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad tried to rebuild, but Rashid got through with another googly that caught the left-handed Afif lbw. He made 12.

Mahmudullah’s stay on the field was cut short when Rashid struck again. He was on 25 when he top-edged a shot to deep mid-wicket.

Mosaddek Hossain then went after the bowlers and hit four fours and a six in a late 48-run run, but Afghanistan gave up only seven runs in the last over, which included a run out.

