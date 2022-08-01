Ajay Singh finishes 4th position in CWG 2022

Ajay Singh missed the platform just barely in the men’s 81kg.

Completing fourth with a consolidated lift of 319 kg.

Chris Murray guaranteeing gold , while Kyle Bruce won silver.

Nicolas Vachon of Canada won bronze. Advertisement

Ajay Singh began with a lift of 137 kg in grab and finished each of the three endeavors with arrangements of 137kg, 141 kg and 144 kg.

In quick lift he began with 172 kg and added four additional kilos with an endeavor at 176. He pretty much figured out how to lift the weight and remained on the stage, yet a bombed endeavor at 180 kg implied Singh passed up the platform.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Singh came into the opposition as the dominant Commonwealth Senior Champion in his weight class, however a new shoulder felt somewhat doubtful over his presentation at Birmingham, yet he battled through and stayed in the chase after decorations till his last lift.

Singh, a previous 600m runner, was explored by GTMT where he was surveyed in light of his physical construction. He was recommended to change his game to Weightlifting where he was fit to succeed. The adjustment of game worked for himself and in view of his great presentation he was enlisted into Army Sports Institute in the year 2010. The 22-year-old from Rajasthan was later on-boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.

Advertisement

Also Read James Wilby wins Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022 At the Commonwealth Games, England's James Wilby. Won gold in the men's... Advertisement