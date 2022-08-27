Aleia Hobbs wins the women’s diamond league 100m

American Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100 meters at Diamond League.

Tournament in Lausanne, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson on Friday.

Aleia Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds in front of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was precluded for a premature move while countryman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-time victor this year, pulled out of the last because of a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is just the second non-Jamaican runner to come out on top for a ladies’ 100m championship in the Diamond League this year after Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

“I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I’m happy with the 10.87, it’s another sub-10.9 for me,” Hobbs said.

“This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn’t race so it’s great to finally be able to run on this track.”

In the men’s 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Noah Lyles ran an extraordinary curve to come out on top for his third Diamond League championship of the time with a period of 19.56 seconds.

He beat comrade Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago was third.

India’s Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra got back to winning routes in the men’s spear following his silver at the big showdowns last month. His characteristic of 89.08 meters with his most memorable toss was enough for triumph.

Chopra had to avoid the Commonwealth Games recently because of injury and his imprint was well in front of the second-put Czech Republic’s Jakub Valdeich (85.88m) and American Curtis Thompson (83.72m).

“I’m delighted with my result tonight, 89 meters is a great performance,” Chopra said. “I am especially pleased as I’m coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I’ve recovered well.

“I had to skip the Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high.”

