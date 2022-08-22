Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments

Alexander Zverev to focus on his recovery from damaged ankle ligaments.

Stefan Kozlov, an American, will enter the event in his place and compete in the main draw.

Alexander Zverev, who holds the number two spot in the world, has decided not to compete in the US Open in order to focus on his recuperation from a damaged ankle ligament, according to the announcement made by the tournament organisers on Monday.

Since the injury he sustained in the semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, Zverev, who is 25 years old, has not competed in any tournaments.

After leading by two sets in the final of the US Open in 2020, the German was defeated by Dominic Thiem. The previous year, the German advanced to the semifinals.

Stefan Kozlov, an American player, will enter the event in his place and compete in the main draw from August 29 through September 11.

Before the injury, Zverev had competed in the previous 27 Grand Slam tournaments since making his debut in 2015. However, he was forced to skip Wimbledon this year.

Next month’s group stage of the Davis Cup finals will see him competing for Germany on the team that will represent them.

