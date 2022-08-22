Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments

Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments

Articles
Advertisement
Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments

Alexander Zverev

Advertisement
  • Alexander Zverev to focus on his recovery from damaged ankle ligaments.
  • Stefan Kozlov, an American, will enter the event in his place and compete in the main draw.

Alexander Zverev, who holds the number two spot in the world, has decided not to compete in the US Open in order to focus on his recuperation from a damaged ankle ligament, according to the announcement made by the tournament organisers on Monday.

Advertisement

Since the injury he sustained in the semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, Zverev, who is 25 years old, has not competed in any tournaments.

After leading by two sets in the final of the US Open in 2020, the German was defeated by Dominic Thiem. The previous year, the German advanced to the semifinals.

Stefan Kozlov, an American player, will enter the event in his place and compete in the main draw from August 29 through September 11.

Before the injury, Zverev had competed in the previous 27 Grand Slam tournaments since making his debut in 2015. However, he was forced to skip Wimbledon this year.

Next month’s group stage of the Davis Cup finals will see him competing for Germany on the team that will represent them.

Also Read

Rafael Nadal to miss Spain’s Davis Cup squad, Alexander Zverev to play for Germany
Rafael Nadal to miss Spain’s Davis Cup squad, Alexander Zverev to play for Germany

Rafael Nadal won't play in the group stage of the Davis Cup...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story