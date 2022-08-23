Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open with leg injury

World number two Alexander Zverev has removed.

US Open as he proceeds with his recuperation from.

Torn lower leg tendons, organizers declared on Monday.

Alexander Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he endured during his semi-last against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

He left the court at Roland Garros in a wheelchair and in this manner went through a medical procedure to fix three torn tendons in his right lower leg.

The German lost the 2020 US Open last to Dominic Thiem, having driven by two sets, and arrived at the semi-finals last year.

He is as yet sitting tight for a lady Grand Slam title, regardless of winning five Masters prizes and the ATP Finals two times.

His spot in the principal draw of the August 29-September 11 competition will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

Zverev had played in 27 sequential Grand Slams since his 2015 presentation before the injury constrained him to miss Wimbledon.

He has been named in Germany’s group for the gathering phase of the Davis Cup finals one month from now.

Zverev probably won’t be the main top-10 men’s player missing from the year’s last Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is probably not going to have the option to play on account of his refusal to receive any available immunization shots against Covid.

The 21-time significant victor was constrained out of last week’s Cincinnati Masters and Montreal recently for a similar explanation.

