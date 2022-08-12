Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Alexander Zverev hopes to be back from injury to play.

Germany in the Davis Cup in September yet said on Thursday.

There was a genuine possibility returning prior at the U.S Open.

Alexander Zverev, world number two has had a medical procedure in the wake of harming tendons in his right lower leg.

During the current year’s French Open semi-last against Rafael Nadal yet trusts he may be prepared during the current year’s last Grand Slam.

“Obviously, I will in any case attempt to make the U.S Open, in spite of the fact that it will be extremely, close,” Zverev told correspondents at a news meeting in front of the significant what begins on Aug. 29.

“Consistently it truly improves. That is the reason I would rather not say that I’m not playing the U.S Open yet.”

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev’s home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18.

In the event that they progress from the gathering stage they will play in the knockout phase of the finals in Malaga in November.

