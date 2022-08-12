Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Articles
Advertisement
Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Advertisement
  • Alexander Zverev hopes to be back from injury to play.
  • Germany in the Davis Cup in September yet said on Thursday.
  • There was a genuine possibility returning prior at the U.S Open.
Advertisement

Alexander Zverev, world number two has had a medical procedure in the wake of harming tendons in his right lower leg.

During the current year’s French Open semi-last against Rafael Nadal yet trusts he may be prepared during the current year’s last Grand Slam.

“Obviously, I will in any case attempt to make the U.S Open, in spite of the fact that it will be extremely, close,” Zverev told correspondents at a news meeting in front of the significant what begins on Aug. 29.

“Consistently it truly improves. That is the reason I would rather not say that I’m not playing the U.S Open yet.”

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev’s home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18.

In the event that they progress from the gathering stage they will play in the knockout phase of the finals in Malaga in November.

Advertisement

Also Read

Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022

The whole country late Sunday hailed Arshad Nadeem. Performance in Commonwealth Games...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story