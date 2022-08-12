Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps hopes alive

Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan’s pride secures Gold Medal at CWG 2022
Alexander Zverev, world number two has had a medical procedure in the wake of harming tendons in his right lower leg.
During the current year’s French Open semi-last against Rafael Nadal yet trusts he may be prepared during the current year’s last Grand Slam.
“Obviously, I will in any case attempt to make the U.S Open, in spite of the fact that it will be extremely, close,” Zverev told correspondents at a news meeting in front of the significant what begins on Aug. 29.
“Consistently it truly improves. That is the reason I would rather not say that I’m not playing the U.S Open yet.”
Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev’s home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18.
In the event that they progress from the gathering stage they will play in the knockout phase of the finals in Malaga in November.
