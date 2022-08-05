Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings

Egypt’s Ali Farag heads up an unaltered top 20 after the.

PSA Men’s World Rankings for August were delivered today.

Ali Farag, the 30-year-old from Cairo, makes it three progressive months at World No.1, while Paul Coll (No.2), Mostafa Asal (No.3).

Diego Elias (No.4) and Mohamed ElShorbagy complete the best five.

They are participated in the main 10 by Tarek Momen (No.6), Joel Makin (No.7), Mazen Hesham (No.8), Marwan ElShorbagy (No.9) and Fares Dessouky.

Youssef Ibrahim stays at No.11 in front of Karim Abdel Gawad (No.12), Gregoire Marche (No.13), Nicolas Mueller (No.14) and Saurav Ghosal (No.15).

Miguel Rodriguez (No.16), Youssef Soliman (No.17), Victor Crouin (No.18), Raphael Kandra (No.19) and Baptiste Masotti complete the main 20.

Hong Kong’s Andes Ling is the greatest mover in the men’s rankings.

The 24-year-old climbed 189 positioning spots to World No.354 subsequent to arriving at the semi-finals of both the City of Greater Bendigo International and the City of Greater Shepparton International last month, as well as the last 16 of the Victoria Open.

Mexico’s Sebastian Salazar likewise partaken in a major ascent in the rankings, climbing 143 spots to No.643 subsequent to arriving at the last of the Pedro Luna/Jack Wadhwa occasion on the WSF and PSA Satellite Tour.

