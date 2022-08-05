Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings
Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings

Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings

Ali Farag heads unchanged in men’s rankings

Advertisement
  • Egypt’s Ali Farag heads up an unaltered top 20 after the.
  • PSA Men’s World Rankings for August were delivered today.

Ali  Farag, the 30-year-old from Cairo, makes it three progressive months at World No.1, while Paul Coll (No.2), Mostafa Asal (No.3).

Advertisement

Diego Elias (No.4) and Mohamed ElShorbagy complete the best five.

They are participated in the main 10 by Tarek Momen (No.6), Joel Makin (No.7), Mazen Hesham (No.8), Marwan ElShorbagy (No.9) and Fares Dessouky.

Youssef Ibrahim stays at No.11 in front of Karim Abdel Gawad (No.12), Gregoire Marche (No.13), Nicolas Mueller (No.14) and Saurav Ghosal (No.15).

Miguel Rodriguez (No.16), Youssef Soliman (No.17), Victor Crouin (No.18), Raphael Kandra (No.19) and Baptiste Masotti complete the main 20.

Hong Kong’s Andes Ling is the greatest mover in the men’s rankings.

The 24-year-old climbed 189 positioning spots to World No.354 subsequent to arriving at the semi-finals of both the City of Greater Bendigo International and the City of Greater Shepparton International last month, as well as the last 16 of the Victoria Open.

Advertisement

Mexico’s Sebastian Salazar likewise partaken in a major ascent in the rankings, climbing 143 spots to No.643 subsequent to arriving at the last of the Pedro Luna/Jack Wadhwa occasion on the WSF and PSA Satellite Tour.

Also Read

Shahnawaz Dahani highly praised Shajar Abbas for making it to semi-finals in Commonwealth Games 2022
Shahnawaz Dahani highly praised Shajar Abbas for making it to semi-finals in Commonwealth Games 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani saw a video of Shajar Abbas and praised him on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans By 1 Runs
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans By 1 Runs
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars | Match 1
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars | Match 1
ICC named Grace Scrivens as winner of ICC Women's Player of the Month
ICC named Grace Scrivens as winner of ICC Women's Player of the Month
MS vs LQ Match 1: Lahore Qalandars sets the Target
MS vs LQ Match 1: Lahore Qalandars sets the Target "176" for Multan Sultans | PSL 2023
MS vs LQ Match 1: Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
MS vs LQ Match 1: Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story