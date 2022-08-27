An Na-rin shot six-under par 65 to lead LPGA Canadian Women’s Open after second round

An Na-rin of South Korea takes a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Canadian Women’s Open.

The second round cut short by darkness and rain at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Choi Hye-jin, from South Korea, shot a 63 with two eagles.

Advertisement

An Na-rin of South Korea shot a six-under-par 65 to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Canadian Women’s Open after the second round was cut short by darkness and rain on Friday.

The 26-year-old rookie, whose best finish of the season was third at Carlsbad in March, overcame a storm delay and hasn’t made a bogey through the first 36 holes at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. He is currently at 13-under 129.

“I don’t have experience winning in the US,” An said. “But I do have some experience in Korea, so it’s not an unfamiliar feeling.

“It has been a while since I’ve played as a leader, so I think it’ll be fun and I hope to put up another good round.”

Choi Hye-jin, from South Korea, shot a 63 with two eagles. She and Paula Reto, from South Africa, who was the leader after 18 holes and shot a 69, tied for second with American Nelly Korda, who shot a 64 with three birdies on the last four holes.

Lizette Salas of the U.S. was fifth with a score of 132. Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Sarah Schmelzel of the U.S., and Danielle Kang of the U.S. all had a score of 133.

Advertisement

Play was stopped when 36 players were still in the middle of their second rounds. On Saturday morning, they will go back to the course.

The American Linday Duncan, who still has four holes to play, has the best score among those who haven’t finished all 36 holes. She is 9-under. Emma Talley, Mo Martin, and Elizabeth Szokol, all of the United States, were at 7-under.

An made a birdie on the second and fourth holes. He then made birdies on the sixth, ninth, and tenth holes, which are all par 5, and on the 15th, which is a par 3.

“I knew I had to hit the fairways well,” An said. “The birdie chances came from a lot of good iron shots and my putting was able to support those iron shots and thus put up good results.

“I thought rain would continue to come and I’m glad it didn’t, but I definitely had to focus more in the event that it would rain again.”

Choi made eagles on the sixth and ninth holes and birdies on the eighth, tenth, sixteenth, and seventeenth holes, which helped him move up the leaderboard.

Advertisement

“Lot of mid- to long-range putts were dropping and that helped reduce my score,” Choi said. “Both the eagles came from par 5s with the tee boxes moved up. Tee shot was hit well and the putting was great, so all parts of the game were working there.”

Reto started with a birdie, then made two more on the par-3 fifth and par-5 sixth holes. He made a bogey on the ninth hole, but then he played the back nine holes without making a mistake.

Reto broke the course record with a score of 62 on Thursday. In February, she won her first professional title at a Sunshine Tour event in her home country.

“My speed on the greens was a little bit off,” Reto said. “I was ramming the putts by so my lines and speed didn’t match, so just didn’t make any putts.”

Also Read Patrick Cantlay is only golfer to successfully defend PGA Tour playoff victory Cantlay is the only golfer to successfully defend a playoff victory. US...