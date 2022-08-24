Angelique Kerber withdrew from next week’s US Open

Angelique Kerber says she is pregnant and will not be playing in the US Open.

The German tennis player used to be the number one woman tennis player in the world.

Kerber won the 2016 Australian Open and the 2018 Wimbledon, which made her the world No.1.

Advertisement

Angelique Kerber, who used to be the number one woman’s tennis player in the world, said on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will not be playing in the US Open next week. She joked that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.”

The German woman, who is 34 years old, also said that Flushing Meadow reminds her of good times. In 2016, she won the title there, which made her the best player in the world.

“I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber, who is ranked 52.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason!

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!

“From restarting my career in 2011 (ranked 92 she reached the semi-finals) to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world.”

Advertisement

Kerber, who won the 2016 Australian Open and the 2018 Wimbledon, said she was looking forward to the next part of her life.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to,” she said.

“To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”

Also Read Victoria Azarenka of Belarus withdrawn from US Open to raise money for Ukraine Event was supposed to raise money for war-torn Ukraine. Belarus is a...