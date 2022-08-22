Anthony Joshua hungry to battle again in December

Anthony Joshua has the “hunger” to battle once more.

Plans to get back to the ring in December following.

Second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said.

Anthony Joshua said he addressed his advertiser Eddie Hearn, who believes the British heavyweight fighter should have.

Three or four battles one year from now.

Usyk held his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-choice win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch however demonstrated unfit to depose the boss in a retaining 12-round challenge in Jeddah on Saturday.

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said.

“If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

Joshua retaliated tears after the session as he considered his loss, saying he was profoundly “steamed” with his exhibition against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I’m upset, really, deep down in my heart,” he said.

“I tried a different style … in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn’t good enough, and tonight wasn’t good enough.”

Joshua tossed down two of Usyk’s belts after the last chime prior to stomping out of the ring, just to return later and convey an enthusiastic discourse.

“When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand,” explained Joshua. “It was just from the heart. I knew I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I was like I got to get out here because I’m mad.

“When you’re angry you might do stupid things. Then I realised this is sport. I came back and did the right thing.”

