Arshad Nadeem in action today at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistan’s star competitor Arshad Nadeem will be in.

Real life at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games on Friday.

Arshad Nadeem desires to pack a medal for Pakistan in the games being as of now held in the Turkish city of Konya.

The Javelin Throw contest is planned at 7:25 pm today.

Arshad Nadeem has as of late won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Türkiye is facilitating the fifth release of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.

The Games that began on August 9 will go on till August 18, as indicated by the TRT World site. No less than 4,000 competitors from 56 Muslim nations are contending in 24 unique games while competing for a sum of 355 medals.

Before Türkiye, the Games had been organized in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran version, nonetheless, must be canceled following a debate among Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Before this occasion Arshad Nadeem left a mark on the world by getting Gold medals in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

He won this opposition subsequent to endeavoring his fifth round of the spear toss finals with his profession best of 90 meters toss, turning into the main South Asian to accomplish that milestone.

