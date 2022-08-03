Arshad Nadeem, Jamshed Ali directly qualify for CWG 2022 finals

Two Pakistani athletes — Arshad Nadeem and Jamshed Ali.

Straightly play the finals of their particular occasions,

Because of a short number of sections in the district games.

Arshad Nadeem has likewise affirmed that he will not be playing the qualifier and will show up for the last straightforwardly on August 7.

An authority of the Pakistan sports group in the Commonwealth Games affirmed to Geo News from Birmingham that athletes in Javelin Throw (Arshad Nadeem) and Shot Put (Jamshed Ali) won’t have their booked passing rounds.

“Both our athletes ‘ will play the finals straightforwardly, Jamshed will show up for shot-put finals on August 5 and Arshad will play his Javelin Throw finals on August 7,” Sadaf Siddiqui, the chief of the Pakistan sports crew told the news source.

Prior, the qualifier for shotput was booked for August 3 while Javelin Throw qualifiers were opened for August 5.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who brought home Silver in World Athletics Championship last month, was governed out of Commonwealth Games 2022 because of injury. Pakistan’s Arshad completed fifth in that occasion.

Up until this point, Pakistan’s contingent has neglected to pack a solitary decoration in the continuous Commonwealth Games.

The members have been told to plan for conclusive occasion straightforwardly on August 7. The beginning rundown of the occasion will be settled soon.

