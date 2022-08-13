Arshad Nadeem wins yet another Gold Medal

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem stowed a gold medal.

Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

Arshad Nadeem, who as of late stowed the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, once more broke records books after a toss of 88.55m.

Which is Islamic Solidarity Games record.

This was his second gold medal in under seven days.

Arshad was in an ordering position starting from the beginning of his occasion on Friday.

Nadeem had the option to toss the spear a good ways off of 79.40 meters in his most memorable endeavor, trailed by 88.55 meters, 75.50 meters, 82.40 meters, and 83.33 meters.

The 88.55m toss was sufficient to guarantee a gold medal.

Last week, the 25-year-old stowed a gold medal during the spear toss contest at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Olympian set another CWG record of a 90.18m toss and turned into the principal Pakistani to hold the record.

The gold in Konya is the fourth of Nadeem’s worldwide vocation. He likewise won a gold in the 2021 Imam Reza Athletics Championship and 2019 South Asian Games.

In the last Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017, the Pakistani competitor guaranteed a bronze medal.

