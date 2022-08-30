Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 3rd Match

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the third match of the Asia Cup 202; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

Bangladesh is playing their first game of the Aisa Cup under the leadership of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, recently the Tigers are not performing well as they are coming back after a 2-1 T20 series defeat from Zimbabwe.

Match Details

Date: August 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch

At the first two games at Dubai International Stadium, the bowlers were in charge. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, however, the bat and ball are expected to be just as important. If the batters do their jobs well, we should see scores close to 170/180.

Playing XI

Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman