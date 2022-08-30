Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 3rd Match

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the third match of the Asia Cup 202; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.
Bangladesh is playing their first game of the Aisa Cup under the leadership of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, recently the Tigers are not performing well as they are coming back after a 2-1 T20 series defeat from Zimbabwe.
Match Details
Date: August 30, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pitch
At the first two games at Dubai International Stadium, the bowlers were in charge. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, however, the bat and ball are expected to be just as important. If the batters do their jobs well, we should see scores close to 170/180.
Playing XI
Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
VICTORY! That was finished in style!
Afghanistan grab a W after a masterclass from Najibullah and Ibrahim. What a partnership! – 69* (39)
AFG 131/3 after 18.3 ov
Afghanistan won by 7 wickets!#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
3 6️⃣’s in 2 overs from Najibullah Zadran. Talk about “Maximum”! He’s been outstanding! His strike rate stands at 175
AFG 102/3 after 17 ov
They need 26 off of 18.#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
15 down, and we’ve seen some good running, both between the wickets and on the field.
AFG 76/3 after 15 ov
They need 52 off of 30.#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
Great over from Bangladesh! Afghanistan are looking slightly nervey now.
AFG 65/3 after 14 ov
They need 63 in 36#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
WICKET! Plumb as you like. One more loss for AFG.
Nabi lbw b Saifuddin – 8 (9)
AFG 62/3 after 13 ov#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
First half done and we’re all set for a comfortable chase.
AFG 48/2 after 10 ov#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
WICKET! The ball just about catches the stumps after a review.
Zazai lbw b Mosaddek – 23 (24)
45/2 after 9.2 ov#BANvAFG #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
WICKET! First big wicket for Bangladesh and it’s Rahmanullah who is dismissed.
Gurbaz st Mushfiqur b Shakib – 11 (18)
AFG 15/1 after 4.1 ovhttps://t.co/XbMYC0Auqm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
Stunning bowling performance from AfghanAtalan! 👏 👏
3️⃣ wickets for @Mujeeb_R88
3⃣ wickets for @rashidkhan_19
1️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ runs to win
Over to our batters now. 👍 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/8JQJ6iG3Un
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Mushfiqur, Afif Hussain & Mohammadullah 👉 3⃣ crucial wickets for just 2⃣2⃣ runs 🤌😎
Outstanding spell by @rashidkhan_19 👏#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/N7gyFCcsmy
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
4️⃣ overs
1️⃣6️⃣ runs
1️⃣3️⃣ dot balls
3️⃣ big wickets
4️⃣.0️⃣ economy rate@Mujeeb_R88 was on a roll with the ball tonight in Sharjah 🙌#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/oyVe4MkP1N
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
.@rashidkhan_19 is on fire! 🔥 🔥
He picks his 3️⃣rd wicket of the match 👏 👏
🇧🇩- 95/6 (16.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dEIdVPRd0J
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Bangladesh 5️⃣ down! @rashidkhan_19 scalps his 2nd wicket as Afif Hussain is trapped in front for 12 👏 👏
🇧🇩- 53/5 (10.3 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YM2rbHXs4Q
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
AfghanAtalan keeping things very tight with the ball! 👌
10 overs gone, Bangladesh 50/4. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/isgSxDC3Ah
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
.@rashidkhan_19 gets in on the act!
Mushfiqur Rahim is trapped in front for 1 to leave 🇧🇩- 28/4 in 6.2 overs#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/hRAbIZBhZA
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
It’s raining wickets in Sharjah! 👏 👏
Third wicket for @Mujeeb_R88 as @Sah75official is castled for 11. 👍 👍
🇧🇩- 24/3 (4.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/oo29fgr3Qc
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
PLUMB ☝️@Mujeeb_R88 traps Anam Ul Haq in front for 5 to give Afghanistan the 2nd wicket.
🇧🇩- 13/2 (4.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/vc5LwrbdSe
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Bowled Him!!!@Mujeeb_R88 gets the first wicket as he went through the defenses of Mohammad Naim for 6.
🇧🇩- 7/1 (2.0 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/AFNbADJIIP
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
The two captains pose for a 📸 after the toss 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Iqb8DyFUHa
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.#BCB | #Cricket | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/CIUo2EMuoH
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Playing XI#BCB | #Cricket | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/L209lZA4rB
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2022
Our Asia Cup Squad 🤩😍#NewCoverPhoto #AfghanAtalan #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/m9VFKwvd0a
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022
Congratulations Shakib Al Hasan
100th T20 international appearance
3rd Bangladeshi cricketer to play 100 T20Is after Mahmud Ullah and Mushfiqur Rahim#BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/vPBoh8xwNo
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2022
