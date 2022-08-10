Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers going to be held in Oman

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers going to be held in Oman

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers going to be held in Oman

Asia Cup 2022

Advertisement
  • Oman will host the qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 from August 20th to August 24th.
  • UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete for one spot in the main event.
  • Qualifiers will be held at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.
Advertisement

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said today that Oman will host the qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 from August 20th to August 24th at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete for one spot in the main event, which also includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, all of which play in Tests.

Pakistan and India are already in Group A. The winners of the qualifiers will join them.

Teams that won spots in the Qualifiers will compete in the ACC Western Region 2020 (UAE and Kuwait, hosted by Oman) and the ACC Eastern Region 2020 (Singapore and Hong Kong, hosted by Thailand).

Men’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Schedule

  • Aug 20 – Singapore vs Hong Kong, Oman
  • Aug 21 – UAE vs Kuwait, Oman
    • Advertisement
  • Aug 22 – UAE vs Singapore, Oman
  • Aug 23 – Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Oman
  • Aug 24 – Singapore vs Kuwait, Oman
  • Aug 24 – Hong Kong vs UAE, Oman

Also Read

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel thinks that Axar Patel should be included in India’s 15-person squad for Asia Cup 2022
Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel thinks that Axar Patel should be included in India’s 15-person squad for Asia Cup 2022

Axar Patel should have been on Team India's 15-man Asia Cup squad,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story