Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers going to be held in Oman

Oman will host the qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 from August 20th to August 24th.

UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete for one spot in the main event.

Qualifiers will be held at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

Advertisement

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said today that Oman will host the qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 from August 20th to August 24th at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete for one spot in the main event, which also includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, all of which play in Tests.

Pakistan and India are already in Group A. The winners of the qualifiers will join them.

Teams that won spots in the Qualifiers will compete in the ACC Western Region 2020 (UAE and Kuwait, hosted by Oman) and the ACC Eastern Region 2020 (Singapore and Hong Kong, hosted by Thailand).

Oman 🇴🇲 is set to host Asia Cup 🏆 2022 Qualifiers from 20th August to 24th August with the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore competing for the sixth spot amongst test playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #Qualifiers #Oman pic.twitter.com/3HXdHgTd4p Advertisement — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 10, 2022

Men’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Schedule

Aug 20 – Singapore vs Hong Kong, Oman

Aug 21 – UAE vs Kuwait, Oman

Advertisement Aug 22 – UAE vs Singapore, Oman

Aug 23 – Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Oman

Aug 24 – Singapore vs Kuwait, Oman

Aug 24 – Hong Kong vs UAE, Oman

Also Read Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel thinks that Axar Patel should be included in India’s 15-person squad for Asia Cup 2022 Axar Patel should have been on Team India's 15-man Asia Cup squad,...