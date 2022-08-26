Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022: Which team has the lowest total in Asia Cup history?

Asia Cup 2022: Which team has the lowest total in Asia Cup history?

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022: Which team has the lowest total in Asia Cup history?

Asia Cup 2018

Advertisement
  • Asia Cup will begin today.
  • The tournament was last played in the T20 format in 2016.
  • Pakistan and India will face on August 28.
Advertisement

The Asia Cup 2022 will begin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium starting today. Teams and supporters are preparing with vigour and enthusiasm.

Only once has the Asia Cup been played in T20 format, and that was in 2016, when India won their seventh title by defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Fans who had wagers on Mohammad Amir’s return to international cricket and his performance were disappointed with Pakistan’s performance in that tournament.

Pakistan achieved only one record, a negative one, as they were the only Test playing nation to score in the double digits.

Against India, Pakistan scored the third-lowest team total. When the Men in Green met the Blue Shirts in 2016, they set a paltry aim of 83 runs, which the opponents easily surpassed in 15 overs.

UAE was the second team to reach double digits throughout the tournament, following Pakistan. Against India, the Emirates posted its lowest total of 81 runs.

Advertisement

Pakistan and India will lock horns in their first match of the tournament on AUgust 28 at 7:00 pm PST.

Also Read

Mohammad Wasim Jnr will miss Asia Cup 2022 due to left side injury
Mohammad Wasim Jnr will miss Asia Cup 2022 due to left side injury

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. suffered a strain in his left side during Pakistan's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story