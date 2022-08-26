Asia Cup 2022: Which team has the lowest total in Asia Cup history?

Asia Cup will begin today.

The tournament was last played in the T20 format in 2016.

Pakistan and India will face on August 28.

The Asia Cup 2022 will begin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium starting today. Teams and supporters are preparing with vigour and enthusiasm.

Only once has the Asia Cup been played in T20 format, and that was in 2016, when India won their seventh title by defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Fans who had wagers on Mohammad Amir’s return to international cricket and his performance were disappointed with Pakistan’s performance in that tournament.

Pakistan achieved only one record, a negative one, as they were the only Test playing nation to score in the double digits.

Against India, Pakistan scored the third-lowest team total. When the Men in Green met the Blue Shirts in 2016, they set a paltry aim of 83 runs, which the opponents easily surpassed in 15 overs.

UAE was the second team to reach double digits throughout the tournament, following Pakistan. Against India, the Emirates posted its lowest total of 81 runs.

Pakistan and India will lock horns in their first match of the tournament on AUgust 28 at 7:00 pm PST.

