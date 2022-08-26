Advertisement
2022-08-26
Asia Cup 2022: Which team holds most titles in Asian continent?

India has dominated the ACC Asia Cup since its establishment in the UAE in 1984. (UAE).

India began the Asia Cup on a positive note, claiming victory in the inaugural tournament between India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Following that, India won seven titles (one in the T20 format), Sri Lanka five, and Pakistan two.

Following is the list of winners of the Asia Cup throughout the history:

  • 1984: India won in UAE
  • 1986: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka
  • 1988: India won in Bangladesh
  • 1990-91: India won in India
  • 1995: India won in UAE
  • 1997: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka
  • 2000: Pakistan won in Bangladesh
  • 2004: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka
  • 2008: Sri Lanka won in Pakistan
  • 2010: India won in Sri Lanka
  • 2012: Pakistan won in Bangladesh
  • 2014: Sri Lanka won in Bangladesh
  • 2016: India won in Bangladesh
  • 2018: India won in UAE

