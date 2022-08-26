Asia Cup 2022: Which team holds most titles in Asian continent?

Asia Cup 2022: Which team has the lowest total in Asia Cup history?
Asia Cup will begin today. The tournament was last played in the...
India has dominated the ACC Asia Cup since its establishment in the UAE in 1984. (UAE).
India began the Asia Cup on a positive note, claiming victory in the inaugural tournament between India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Following that, India won seven titles (one in the T20 format), Sri Lanka five, and Pakistan two.
Following is the list of winners of the Asia Cup throughout the history:
