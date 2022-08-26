Asia Cup 2022: Which team holds most titles in Asian continent?

India has dominated the ACC Asia Cup since its establishment in the UAE in 1984. (UAE).

India began the Asia Cup on a positive note, claiming victory in the inaugural tournament between India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Following that, India won seven titles (one in the T20 format), Sri Lanka five, and Pakistan two.

Following is the list of winners of the Asia Cup throughout the history:

1984: India won in UAE

1986: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka

1988: India won in Bangladesh

1990-91: India won in India

1995: India won in UAE

1997: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka

2000: Pakistan won in Bangladesh

2004: Sri Lanka won in Sri Lanka

2008: Sri Lanka won in Pakistan

2010: India won in Sri Lanka

2012: Pakistan won in Bangladesh

2014: Sri Lanka won in Bangladesh

2016: India won in Bangladesh

2018: India won in UAE

