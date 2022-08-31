Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue
Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team,...
Asia Cup Points table 2022: Latest Team standings after the sixth match between Pakistan and Hong Kong of the Asia Cup 2022 played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
|GROUP A
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.096
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.811
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4.875
|GROUP B
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.467
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2.233
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.576
