Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings

Asia Cup Points table 2022

Asia Cup Points table 2022: Latest Team standings after the sixth match between Pakistan and Hong Kong of the Asia Cup 2022 played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup Points Table 2022

GROUP A
TEAMSMWLTN/RPTNRR
India2200041.096
Pakistan2110023.811
Hong Kong202000-4.875
GROUP B
TEAMSMWLTN/RPTNRR
Afghanistan2200042.467
Bangladesh211002-2.233
Sri Lanka202000-0.576
M: matches played, W: matches won, L: matches lost, T: matches tied, N/R: matches abandoned, PT: points awarded, NRR: Net Run Rate

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue
Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team,...

