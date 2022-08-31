Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings

Asia Cup Points table 2022: Latest Team standings after the sixth match between Pakistan and Hong Kong of the Asia Cup 2022 played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup Points Table 2022

GROUP A TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.096 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 3.811 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.875 GROUP B TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.467 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.233 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.576

M: matches played, W: matches won, L: matches lost, T: matches tied, N/R: matches abandoned, PT: points awarded, NRR: Net Run Rate