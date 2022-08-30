AUS vs ZIM: Mitchell Marsh to miss remaining ODIs against Zimbabwe and Kiwis

Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand due to a slight ankle injury, but he will be eligible for next month’s Twenty20 trip to India ahead of the Australian World Cup.

Josh Inglis, the Western Australia wicketkeeper-batsman who replaced Glenn Maxwell with the London Spirit in the Hundred, has been called in as a replacement.

Marsh’s issue was defined as “minor ankle soreness” and a cautious approach is being taken due to the upcoming T20 World Cup, in which Marsh will play a significant role as the No. 3 batsman. In the opening ODI, he was utilised as a first-change bowler, taking 1 for 22 before falling for 2 in the run chase.

“It’s obviously not ideal for Mitch,” Steven Smith said. “He’s been playing some really good white-ball cricket recently and the way we set up our team the other day with bulk allrounders, he was obviously a big part of that. Disappointing for Mitch but there’s some pretty important stuff coming up, he was a big part of the T20 World Cup campaign last year and sure there’s big plans for him this year so the priority is to get him right for that.”

Marsh’s absence may alter the composition of Australia’s side for the second match in Townsville, despite the presence of Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar in the squad, if they wish to maintain the allrounder-heavy approach that has seen Cameron Green bat at No. 8, but he may now get the opportunity to bat higher up the order.

Smith characterised the first match pitch as “very hard” because to the presence of spin and seam, but he was satisfied with his first performance of the season.

“The ball was seaming around a fair bit, there was a bit bounce and the spin was pretty hard to line up as well,” he said. “Some were going straight and some were taking off and bouncing so it wasn’t easy, but good to spend time out there and sure it will serve me well.”

Smith has been reinstated at No. 3 in the ODI team as Australia prepares for next year’s World Cup and stated that it was “obviously” his favoured batting position. “That’s where my record is best,” he added.

Australia’s optional training session on Tuesday was hampered by rain, but the match’s outlook was expected to improve.

