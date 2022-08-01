Emma McKoen won the 12th gold medal in her career

Monday at the Commonwealth Games, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon won a record-breaking 12th gold medal for her career, while 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh won two gold medals in Birmingham.

Emma McKeon, who dominated the 50-meter butterfly, has now won four gold medals in Birmingham, more than any other athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who won seven medals at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, including four golds, crossed the finish line in 25.90 seconds to defeat Erin Gallagher of South Africa and Holly Barratt of Australia.

She has also won the 50m freestyle and two relays in Birmingham.

McIntosh earned her second gold medal of the Games, adding the 200-meter individual medley to her 400-meter IM victory.

In June at the global championships in Budapest, McIntosh won two gold medals in the 400m medley and the 200m butterfly.

She defeated three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia to win at a time of 2:08.70.

McIntosh stated that she did not feel much pressure to maintain her astounding rise.

She stated, “The only pressure I care about is the pressure I put on myself, and that’s all that matters.”

The young Canadian stated that she enjoyed performing in front of large audiences.

“I think they add so much more of a big dynamic and I get a lot of energy off that and it gets me hyped for my races,” she added.

