After 90 one-day international (ODI) innings, Pakistani captain Babar Azam has beaten South African Hashim Amla on the list of players with the most runs scored.

Babar hit 91 runs in the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Sunday, bringing his total ODI runs to 4,664, which is 108 runs higher than Amla had at the same point in his ODI career with 4,556 runs.

The most ODI hundreds by any player after the same number of innings are 17 by the Pakistani captain, who has played in 90 ODIs. Amla is his closest competitor.

Cricketer Shai Hope recorded 4,051 runs while West Indian Viv Richards had 4,122 runs from 90 innings.

From his 29th to 84th innings of career, Amla had the upper hand over Babar in total innings, but Babar eventually edged him out in innings 85 and 86 of his career.

Amla had an advantage of 7 runs over Babar on the list of total runs after 87 innings prior to the start of the Pakistan vs. Netherlands series, but the Pakistani captain was able to retake the lead with a half-century in the opening game.

Over the course of a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, Babar achieved three successive half-centuries.

Babar had not failed to record a century in any bilateral ODI series since January 2019 at this point. Pakistan’s January 2019 tour of South Africa to play five ODIs was the most recent such series.

