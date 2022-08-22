Babar Azam set another record in ODI

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has broken.

One more record of South African hitter Hashim Amla.

Pakistan’s third ODI against the Netherlands, Hazelaarweg Stadium..

Babar Azam overwhelmed Amla in the rundown of players storing up most pursues 90 ODI innings of their profession.

After his hair-raising execution against the Netherlands.

Babar, who accomplished the accomplishment in the wake of scoring 91 hurries to store up 4,664 runs in ODI, has now 108 runs more than Amla, who had accumulated 4,556 runs in 90 innings.

Prior, Babar set another standard subsequent to breaking Amla’s record of most runs in 86 ODI innings during Pakistan’s series against the West Indies in Multan in June 2022. He scored 4441 runs in 86 innings for the Green Shirts, surpassing the previous South African captain, who recently held the record for scoring 4434 runs in 86 innings.

It is relevant to specify here that Babar-drove Pakistan has previously won the series in the wake of winning the initial two matches of the series.

