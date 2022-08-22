Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babar Azam set another record in ODI

Babar Azam set another record in ODI

Articles
Advertisement
Babar Azam set another record in ODI
Advertisement
  • Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has broken.
  • One more record of South African hitter Hashim Amla.
  • Pakistan’s third ODI against the Netherlands, Hazelaarweg Stadium..
Advertisement

Babar Azam overwhelmed Amla in the rundown of players storing up most pursues 90 ODI innings of their profession.

After his hair-raising execution against the Netherlands.

Babar, who accomplished the accomplishment in the wake of scoring 91 hurries to store up 4,664 runs in ODI, has now 108 runs more than Amla, who had accumulated 4,556 runs in 90 innings.

Prior, Babar set another standard subsequent to breaking Amla’s record of most runs in 86 ODI innings during Pakistan’s series against the West Indies in Multan in June 2022. He scored 4441 runs in 86 innings for the Green Shirts, surpassing the previous South African captain, who recently held the record for scoring 4434 runs in 86 innings.

It is relevant to specify here that Babar-drove Pakistan has previously won the series in the wake of winning the initial two matches of the series.

Advertisement

Also Read

Leon Edwards staggers Kamaru Usman, wins title on KO kick
Leon Edwards staggers Kamaru Usman, wins title on KO kick

Leon Edwards conveyed the head kick. Heard 'round the world Saturday night....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story