Bangladesh recalled batsman Mohammad Naim for Asia Cup 2022

Batsman Mohammad Naim has been recalled by Bangladesh for the Asia Cup, which will begin this week. This comes after wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud were both injured and forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Naim, who has previously participated in 34 Twenty20 internationals, will be joining the team in the United Arab Emirates after spending some time playing for Bangladesh “A” in the West Indies.

Despite having surgery on his finger in Singapore the previous week, Nurul was allowed to remain on the team in the expectation that he will be able to participate in the competition when it kicks off on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated that Nurul requires additional time to heal.

According to the BCB, Mahmud sustained ligament injury to his right ankle while exercising, and he will be out of action for at least three weeks as a result.

Bangladesh, a three-time Asia Cup finalist, will compete in Group B against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, they will play their first game, which is against Afghanistan.

The fact that Bangladesh have only won two of their past 15 T20 matches has prompted the team to make some changes.

On Monday, head coach Russell Domingo was relieved of his responsibilities for directing the Twenty20 team. Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, who had just recently joined the organisation as a technical consultant, took over those responsibilities.

Shakib Al Hasan, an all-rounder, will now lead the team as captain.

