Bangladesh relieved Russell Domingo of his T20 coaching duties days before Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh leaves for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

They will be in Group B with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Just days before the Asia Cup, Bangladesh took Russell Domingo’s job as head coach of the Twenty20 team away and told him to focus on Test and one-day international cricket instead.

The president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hassan, said that the T20 team will be taken care of by Sridharan Sriram, who was named last week as the technical consultant.

“Russell Domingo won’t be part of the T20 set-up. He will be with ODIs and Tests,” Nazmul told a press briefing in Dhaka.

“There’s no head coach” for the T20 side, he added.

“We have a batting coach, a spin coach, fast bowling coach and fielding coach. We also have the captain. We also have a technical consultant for T20s. He will give the game plan,” he said.

Domingo, a South African who is 47 years old, was hired as Bangladesh’s head coach in August 2019. He was given a two-year contract at first. Last year, the BCB made it last until November 2023.

But Bangladesh has had trouble in T20s under Domingo. In the Super 12 round of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year, they didn’t win a single game.

They have only won two of the last 15 T20s, and this month they lost their first series to Zimbabwe.

Domingo thought it was a “great” idea for the BCB to separate the roles.

“It gives me nice focus on the Test match and 50-overs stuff,” he said.

“We have had some great results and bad results in T20s,” he said. “I don’t think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s.

“It is not about me,” he added. “I am all for making the team better.”

Saturday is the first day of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan, an all-rounder, said that he was more motivated than ever after being named T20 captain again last week.

“I will try to help the team as much as possible with whatever experience I have,” Shakib told reporters.

“I believe we are a good side. If we can make the best use of our resources and we can do it once or twice, you will realise we have the ability.”

“Even if we lose a game, we should make sure to either drag the game into the final over or compete so that people can see we are improving.”

Before going to Australia for the T20 World Cup in November, Bangladesh will play in a tournament in New Zealand with the hosts and Pakistan.

