BBL 2022: Sarfaraz, Umar nominations for draft pick

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and right-handed batter.

Umar Akmal are among the designations for the Big Bash League 2022 draft.

BBL affirmed 279 cricketers for the abroad draft which will happen on August 28 2022. The rundown of Pakistani players.

Players including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyas, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Imran Jr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Salman, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon-ur-Riaz, Ali Majid, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Zeeshan.

These cricketers’ interest will rely upon the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As of late, PCB clarified that its players might be permitted to participate in three associations separated from Pakistan Super League (PSL) every year.

