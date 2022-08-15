BCB announces Shakib as captain for Asia cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday declared its 17.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the impending Asia Cup 2022.

To be held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27.

BCB likewise declared that Bangaldeshi wicket-attendants and batsmen Anamul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim have supplanted.

Litton Das in the competition. Das won’t play following his hamstring injury during the group’s new Zimbabwe visit.

Three-time Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh will confront Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the opposition, with two groups advancing to the following round.

BCB’s declaration comes after it at first missed the cutoff time for naming their crew for the Asian competition.

The tigers will go up against five different groups from the district including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and one qualifier which will be chosen during the qualifiers to be played between UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore from August twentieth to 24th in Oman.

The tiger crew for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup includes Shakib Al Hasan (skipper), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.

Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was named to return as Bangladesh’s Twenty20 worldwide chief after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board final proposal to scrap an arrangement with a wagering site.

The all-rounder was given the sign of approval for lead the side for the impending Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the World Cup in Australia.

“Shakib understood his error,” BCB cricket tasks boss Jalal Yunus told correspondents as he declared the choice.

“He is a vital player for us.”

Recently Shakib declared an organization with Betwinner News, an entryway worked by a betting firm situated in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

He composed on his virtual entertainment pages that it was the “unparalleled wellspring of sports news!”

Betting is unlawful in Bangladesh and he had to drop the arrangement after the BCB president, Nazmul Hassan, gave a final offer requesting him to pick either the public group and Betwinner.

Shakib captained Bangladesh to seven successes and 14 losses in 21 T20Is until he was restricted for a long time — one of them suspended — in 2019 after he neglected to record degenerate methodologies.

Shakib, who additionally returned as Test commander in July, replaces wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan as Bangladesh’s T20 captain.

Nurul was held in the Asia Cup crew notwithstanding going through a medical procedure on a finger in Singapore last week with the expectation that he would recapture his wellness when the competition begins on August 27 in Dubai.

“His lines will be taken out on August 21. Ideally, the outcome will be positive,” said boss selector Minhajul Abedin.

