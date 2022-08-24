Ben Stokes: Joe Root praises him on talking about his condition

England test captain Ben Stokes set a model and showed.

Extraordinary authority by drilling down into his battles.

Psychological wellness, previous captain Joe Root said on Tuesday.

ben Stokes kept the exchange on psychological well-being along as the all-rounder uncovered he was still on uneasiness medicine.

Subsequent to getting back from a six-month break to zero in on his prosperity.

He expressed before on Tuesday that he had additionally dreaded he probably won’t play again subsequent to enjoying the reprieve a year ago.

“It’s quite powerful for people to see sometimes it’s OK not to be OK,” Root told the private TV channel.

“It shows great leadership to put yourself out there and express some of the difficulties he’s gone through.”

Root trusts Stokes’ grit will assist others with acquiring the boldness to request assist with their emotional wellness.

“It’s very brave to lay himself as bare as he has done,” Root added.

“It’s very powerful for anyone watching to see someone who at times looks superhuman and can do things that other players can’t do.”

