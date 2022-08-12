Bianca Andreescu feels in ‘great place’ in move back to the top

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is doing great.

Highest levels of the game again in the wake of battling with wounds.

And psychological well-being issues in the beyond two years.

Bianca Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home prior to proceeding to lift her lady Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

The 22-year-old Canadian rose to a vocation best positioning of fourth that very year however later battled with wounds, at absolutely no point ever ready to recuperate repeat a similar structure in the future.

Andreescu, who has slipped to 53rd in the rankings, got back to the Tour in Stuttgart in April after an extended break to manage psychological well-being issues and uncovered that she was near stopping tennis.

“I believe it’s arriving,” she said on Thursday, subsequent to going down to China’s Zheng Qinwen in the third round of the Canadian Open in Toronto. “I most certainly don’t believe I’m there yet. Yet, I just got to continue to crush.

“Assuming I proceed to simply do my absolute best with and remain truly dedicated to this. Since I ridiculously need this. Particularly after such a lot of downtime, reserving margin for myself and that multitude of like truly unpleasant minutes.”

“I simply feel like I’m in an extraordinary spot at this moment. And, surprisingly, just me talking now I feel like last year, for example, would be more negative. Be that as it may, I just, I feel so amazing.”

Zheng, 19, is likewise having an advancement 2022. She was positioned 143rd on the planet toward the beginning of the time however broke the main 50 in June following a rush to the fourth round of the French Open in Paris.

Andreescu had a lot of empowering words for her rival.

“I believe she’s playing top-10 level at this moment. She’s playing ridiculously great. I’m really glad for her,” Andreescu said.

“At the point when I was her age … I recollect simply being really valiant. The players don’t know you that well also.

Also, you sort of go out there, play intrepid, no tension. Also, that is the thing she’s doing. Truly, I figure she can win the competition assuming she proceeds with that way.

