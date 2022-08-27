Big families big names in India & Pakistan

India Pakistan cross border relations.

Virat, Anushka power couple of India.

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza breaking borders.

Today we will be talking about superstars’ cricket families who are linked together and have a strong bonding with one another.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza:

Pakistan and India are arch rivals in every aspect of sports but these rivalries are converted into relationships off the field.

We are talking about a celebrity couple from India, and Pakistan Shoaib malik, and Sania Mirza.

One is a cricket superstar and the other is a tennis star in India. Both were married to one another.

Shoaib met Sania mirza on the 2004 India tour and after all their love started.

Shoaib married Sania mirza on 12 April 2010. Both are adoring couples and they have a son too born in 2018 named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Kamran Akmal and Babar Azam:

Our second celebrity person is Babar Azam who is a cousin of the Akmal brothers.

Akmal brothers include Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and Adnan Akmal.

All of these three brothers have played for Pakistan. Babar Azam has long struggled for his place in the team once quoting in his interview that “once he asked his cousin to give him shoes for playing cricket but he denied”.

Babar Azam did not mention the name of that player but fans pointed out that it was one of Akmal’s brothers who did not give Babar Azam shoes.

Babar Azam is currently ranked among the world’s cricket top batters.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech:

Number three on our celebrity list are Yuvraj Sindh and British actor Hazel Keech.

Hazel Keech is a British actress who is married to former star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh’s friend Harbhajan Singh played a major role in bonding this pair as hazel was not fond of cricket.

Both met in 2011 at a mutual friend’s party and after four years both married in India.

Hazel Keech appeared in various Indian shows like big boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:

Final number in our list is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli is one of the record breaking batsmen in the world with an average of more than 50 in all three formats.

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma who is one of the leading Bollywood actress in India.

They tied their knot on 11th December, 2017 in Italy.

They met while working on a commercial shoot, fell in love, got married, and are now expecting a child together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the major pregnancy announcement last August on social media.

The pair posted a photo of themselves and wrote: “Then there were three of us. the month of January 2021.”

