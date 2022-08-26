Caleb Ewan misses out on home world championships

Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan said he was sorrowful.

Have passed up his nation’s group for the street.

World Championships on home soil in Wollongong one month.

Caleb Ewan posted an image of himself winning the primary phase of the Deutschland Tour in Meiningen on Thursday.

Via web-based entertainment alongside affirmation that he had neglected to get it done for the group.

“This one felt really good!” he wrote. “Especially after the bad news that I won’t be at my home world championships this year.

"To be honest I don't have much to say on the matter other than I'm heartbroken I won't be there to represent my country and that I believe I deserved to be there. Anyways, sob story over."

The World Championships occur from Sept. 17 to 25 around Wollongong, a seaside city 80 km south of Ewan’s old neighborhood of Sydney.

The host country’s men’s group will be driven by Jai Hindley, who turned into the main Australian to win the Giro d’Italia in May, and Michael Matthews, a previous under-23 title holder who won the fourteenth phase of the current year’s Tour de France.

“This was a very difficult selection as we have such a big and talented pool of athletes to select from,” said team coordinator Rory Sutherland.

“Athletes are always proud to race in the green and gold – doing so on home soil is a dream that probably comes once in a lifetime.”

Amanda Spratt, who claims silver and bronze decorations from past big showdown street races, will contend in the Australian ladies’ group alongside Georgia Baker, who won gold in the street race at the new Commonwealth Games.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to wear the green and gold, so I am so excited to be named in the team for my 10th World Championships,” said Spratt.

“Even more special is that it is a home World Championships that covers roads I grew up training on.”

Ewan has had a frustrating season by his own guidelines, having neglected to win a phase on either the Tour de France or Giro d’Italia and missing the Commonwealth Games in the wake of neglecting to recuperate in time from a shoulder a medical procedure.

Ewan has had a frustrating season by his own guidelines, having neglected to win a phase on either the Tour de France or Giro d'Italia and missing the Commonwealth Games in the wake of neglecting to recuperate in time from a shoulder a medical procedure.