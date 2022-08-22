Advertisement
Caroline Garcia returned to WTA top 20 after beating Petra Kvitova

Caroline Garcia returned to WTA top 20 after beating Petra Kvitova

Caroline Garcia

  • Caroline Garcia is back in the top 20 of the WTA rankings.
  • Garcia defeated Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in the final at the O2 Arena.
  • It was her first WTA 1000 title since 2017.
After defeating Petra Kvitova to claim the title of the Cincinnati Open over the weekend, Caroline Garcia of France moved back up into the top 20 of the Women’s Tennis Association rankings on Monday.

After falling all the way down to 79th place in the standings in May, the 28-year-old is now back in the top 20 for the first time since March of this year.

Garcia won her first WTA 1000 title since 2017 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kvitova in the championship match on Sunday.

Despite falling to Madison Keys in the round of 16, Iga Swiatek has managed to maintain her dominant position as the number one player in the world.

WTA top 20

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbine Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Caroline Garcia

18. Veronika Kudermetova

19. Danielle Collins

20. Madison Keys

Also Read

Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments
Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from US Open due to ruptured ankle ligaments

Alexander Zverev to focus on his recovery from damaged ankle ligaments. Stefan...

