Caroline Garcia returned to WTA top 20 after beating Petra Kvitova

After defeating Petra Kvitova to claim the title of the Cincinnati Open over the weekend, Caroline Garcia of France moved back up into the top 20 of the Women’s Tennis Association rankings on Monday.
After falling all the way down to 79th place in the standings in May, the 28-year-old is now back in the top 20 for the first time since March of this year.
Garcia won her first WTA 1000 title since 2017 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kvitova in the championship match on Sunday.
Despite falling to Madison Keys in the round of 16, Iga Swiatek has managed to maintain her dominant position as the number one player in the world.
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Anett Kontaveit
3. Maria Sakkari
4. Paula Badosa
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Aryna Sabalenka
7. Simona Halep
8. Jessica Pegula
9. Garbine Muguruza
10. Daria Kasatkina
11. Emma Raducanu
12. Coco Gauff
13. Belinda Bencic
14. Leylah Fernandez
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Caroline Garcia
18. Veronika Kudermetova
19. Danielle Collins
20. Madison Keys
