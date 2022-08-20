Advertisement
  • Caroline Garcia stays at the time after Pegula win
  • Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was left with “mixed feelings.”
  • First WTA 1000 semi-final in quite a while at the Cincinnati Open.
  • Players are frequently neglected effectively to unfortunate structure.
Caroline Garcia, who got through the qualifiers in Cincinnati, brought down seventh seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 7-5 on Friday.

To set up a last-four conflict with Aryna Sabalenka.

The world number 35, who ascended as high as four of every 2018, was happy with her new structure yet said that performing reliably at the most significant level was difficult.

“Yeah, it’s always a mixed feeling, I will say, because when you do bad, people forget about yourself pretty fast and forget about what you did in the past,”” Garcia, the supreme French Open copies champion, told journalists.

“As soon as you can get a couple of wins in a row under your belt and playing better tennis, it’s like you are a top star again, you know. Like you go from a loser to maybe one of the best players right now.

“Obviously I guess the experience from the past is going to help me to manage and to make the good decision and keep the good mindset to keep it going.”

Garcia, the champ of two titles this season, likewise steamed world number three Maria Sakkari prior in the week.

She added that playing the qualifiers was testing yet the extra matches had given her a certainty support until the end of the time.

“Quallies are not easy…I had to play a lot of matches. It’s good for me, because it give me confidence that the hard work we are doing…is paying off, because I managed to go on court every time as easily as I can and with good feeling in my legs.”

