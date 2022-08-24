Caroline Graham Hansen taking break from international football citing heart issues and exhaustion

Caroline Graham Hansen, 27, is taking a break from international football.

Caroline Graham Hansen, a striker for Norway, said on Wednesday that she was taking a break from international football at age 27 due to heart problems and being too tired.

“After a year with heart problems and almost 50 matches, I still feel a fatigue that makes me choose to listen to my body. I need rest. I need to catch up,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Barcelona star made the announcement a day after being chosen to play for Norway in World Cup qualifying games against Belgium on September 2 and Albania on September 6.

Hansen scored the goal that helped Barcelona win the Champions League in 2021. He missed part of the previous season because he had chest pains and a high heart rate during a club game in November.

She came back to finish the season, and Barcelona once again made it to the final of the Champions League.

She played for Norway at the European Championships, where they did very badly.

Even though one of their best strikers, Ada Hegerberg, came back from a five-year break from international play, the former world, European, and Olympic champions didn’t make it out of their group.

They lost to England by a record score of 8-0.

“The national team has been a part of my life since I was 16 years old. I have grown up here. I’ve had experiences, memories and friends for life. It’s the proudest thing I’ve done in my career,” she wrote.

“I hope that this is not a farewell.”

Hansen scored 44 goals for Norway in 98 games.

Martin Sjogren’s job as coach was taken over by Hege Riise after Euro 2022.

Riise told the Norwegian news agency NTB, “I am first of all sad but I also have respect for Caro and her health.”

