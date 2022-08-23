Casemiro on joining to Manchester United

Casemiro said his looming moves.

Joining the Manchester United club.

Considered hardest choice of his life.

Casemiro Brazilian midfielder, after 9 years with Real Madrid announced he is joining “the biggest team in the world.”

“I spoke to my agent after the Champions League final as I had the feeling that I was coming to the end of my cycle here,” said Casemiro.

“It was the hardest decision of my life but I’m excited about what’s ahead of me. I want to face new challenges and know a different league, a different country, and a different culture.

“I’m going to the biggest team in the world, that can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, although now it doesn’t.”

Casemiro will join United on a four-year bargain for up to £70 million, making him one of the most generously compensated players at the three-time European champs.

“If it was about money I would have left four or five years ago. Those people who think that are wrong, don’t know me at all.

“The club has always treated me very well. It’s my decision, my path.”

Casemiro, who joined Real from Sao Paulo in 2013, helped Real in winning the Copa del Rey, La Liga, the Champions League, and five different rivalries.

He showed up for the Spanish monsters as a substitute in last week’s first day of the season triumph against Almeria. He began last season’s Champions League last as Real crushed Liverpool to win Europe for the fourteenth time.

Joined together, who has dropped its initial two Premier League games, will play Liverpool on Monday at Old Trafford.

