Edition: English
Edition: English

Chris Murray wins Gold in weightlifting category at CWG 2022

Articles
  • The four-time British hero wins another Games record of 325kg.
  • After his grab and quick lift lifts and let out a thunder of feeling.
  • Subsequent to securing the gold decoration.
Chris Murray drove at the midpoint in the wake of finishing a 144kg grab, with Australia’s Kyle Bruce his nearest challenger.

Falling flat two times to lift 147kg.

In the quick lift, Murray by and by traversed without a bunch of red lights, lifting 174kg, 178kg and 181kg on the main endeavors before the tension fell onto Bruce’s and Nicolas Vachon’s shoulders.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

The Australian effectively finished a 180kg quick lift and at first received three approvals for his 183kg endeavor, which would have placed him into the gold decoration position.

Be that as it may, the jury overruled the outcome after a slight twist in Bruce’s left elbow, leaving Vachon as the main challenger for best position, and the Canadian risked everything with 187kg.

Vachon was milliseconds from finishing the lift in any case lost his hold to make do with the bronze decoration with a sum of 320kg, as Bruce won silver with 323kg.

