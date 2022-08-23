Coco Gauff will participate at ASB Classic in Auckland after 3year absence

Coco Gauff was one of the highlights of this year’s French Open.

Coco Gauff, a prodigy who is only a teenager, will compete in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. This will mark the return of the New Zealand event after it was postponed for three years due to Covid.

The young American woman, who is only 18 years old, was one of the highlights of this year’s French Open. She competed in her first Grand Slam final, but she was defeated in straight sets by Iga Swiatek, who is ranked number one in the world.

The Auckland tournament will serve as Gauff’s first competition of the 2023 season. This event serves as a tune-up for the Australian Open, which is held in Melbourne.

Just prior to the commencement of the epidemic, Serena Williams triumphed in Auckland to take the women’s singles title in the 2020 tournament.

“I am super-excited to be returning,” said Gauff.

“I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland.”

